SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 promo: Is Sonny unraveling?







As you prepare for SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 on CBS this coming Sunday, there are of course a number of things to wonder. Take, for example, whether Sonny is starting to unravel with everything going on around him.

Based on the promo below, it’s fair to say that he’s struggling with the dynamics of his new life. He’s away from most of the team for stretches due to him being a father, and he’s trying to balance that, going on missions, and then also his feelings for Davis. When he sees her eating with someone else, he gets upset about it and she tries to tell him that it wasn’t a date. From there, you have Jason trying to tell him to keep some of his emotions under control.

Is Sonny going to be able to do that? You have to hope so, given that what Bravo is encountering now is an especially dangerous mission. In the midst of all of them trying to take on some personal issues away from the job, they’re going to get all of a sudden going to find themselves in Africa. They’re going to the other side of the world and taking on a mission that is ever-changing. The major fear at this point has to be that someone gets in too deep and by the end of it, they aren’t able to get themselves back out.

If you haven’t seen any of our previous reports entering this episode, you should know in advance that this is the final one that is set to air on CBS. Following this one, the show will be heading over to Paramount+ the very next day. After that, it will stream there on Sundays for the remainder of the season.

