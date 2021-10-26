Doctor Who season 14: Will there be new companions?







Sure, we know that Doctor Who season 13 has yet to even premiere on BBC One, but why not go ahead and start talking season 14? There are some conversations to be had here, especially when it comes to the fact that we know a lot will be different. Russell T. Davies is on his way back as the showrunner; not only that, but there will be a search for a new Doctor with Jodie Whittaker departing after a series of specials next year.

So even though Jodie is gone, does that mean the Companions are, as well? John Bishop and Mandip Gill currently are on the show in this capacity, and it doesn’t seem as though either one of them is ruling out sticking around if given the opportunity. Speaking to the Radio Times on the subject, here is some of what Bishop had to say:

“I think the official line is you say you don’t know, but I genuinely don’t know … In some ways, this was so good I wouldn’t want to risk trying to do it again. I just feel so lucky to have had that time with those people.

“But also, if someone phones and says Dan Lewis has got a place with the new Doctor, you think… it’s a conversation to be had, isn’t it?”

Meanwhile, Gill said “never say never” when it comes to her own future on the franchise. We know that there’s a school of thought out there that Davies could come in and easily clean house, but who says that this is something that he’s going to do for sure? He may decide that there’s a lot about the upcoming season (premiering this weekend) that he really likes.

Do you think that Doctor Who season 14 is poised to feature a totally-new roster?

