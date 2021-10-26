The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 spoilers: Meet ‘The Avenging Angel’







Interested in learning a little more about The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 already? Let’s just go ahead and say this: “The Avenging Angel” has to be one of the coolest episode titles we’ve had in recent memory. This is the perfect sort of Blacklister for this show; we just hope that they live up to this name given that “The Skinner” as an adversary feels somewhat flat.

Beyond just the Blacklister of the Week storyline, rest assured that this November 11 installment is going to have some big stuff for Harold Cooper, as well.

For a few more details now on what to expect here, check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 synopsis below:

11/11/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Task Force races to locate a blacklister who uses any means necessary to return what has been unjustly stolen. Ressler asks Park for a favor. Cooper tries to piece together an event for which he has no memory.

Just from reading this alone it’s all the more clear that the show is taking more of an ensemble approach with Megan Boone gone from the cast. They’re trying to give everyone some individual stories and for now, it feels like Cooper is more of a co-lead than ever. (Why would Harold not have any memories? We can’t imagine this guy getting completely blasted and forgetting about it after the fact. Wouldn’t that be a tad odd for him?)

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 4?

