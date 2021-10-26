Ordinary Joe episode 7 spoilers: A series of Joe origin stories







Is Ordinary Joe episode 7 the biggest episode of the entire season? We don’t want to paint with that broad a brush. However, at the same time we can say that this hour is very much important. It’s going to take you back a good ten years and let you know how all of these stories for Joe first came to be.

If you love this show’s central premise, there’s a very-good chance that you’re going to love exactly what lies ahead here. We can’t say that these stories will give you a good sense of what the future holds; however, we will at least get some more context on the present and we like to think this is valuable in its own way.

Below, you can check out the Ordinary Joe episode 7 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

11/01/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Set entirely in flashback, the origins of Joe Kimbreau’s three paths are revisited in greater detail over graduation weekend in 2011. TV-14

It makes sense that this is the sort of story that will be used to kick off November sweeps, especially since this is such a critical time for a lot of network TV shows. NBC likely wants to make Ordinary Joe into a bigger hit and the sort of series it can keep around for the long-term. Unfortunately, we can’t quite say that it is here just yet. We’re going to have to wait and see precisely what happens over the next several weeks; if you are interested in the show and haven’t seen it yet, why not go ahead and get on board now? This is an interesting concept and in the end, there really isn’t all that much else on TV quite like it.

