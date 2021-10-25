The Big Leap episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Revenge Plot’







The Big Leap episode 7 is going to be airing on Fox in a single week’s time, and who isn’t down for a little bit of revenge? This is an episode that is going to play very-much off of what is a classic reality TV trope: Anger as a source of content. Of course, given that The Big Leap is a fictional version of some of these shows, they’re probably going to be able to increase it tenfold.

One other thing that’s really fun about this particular episode (fittingly titled “Revenge Plot”) is that it’s focused a lot on what people are thinking about the show while it’s airing. That’s something that we actually see a lot of in real life, as reality stars watch themselves desperately to be seen and/or portrayed in the best possible light.

Below, you can check out the full The Big Leap episode 7 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

After the shocking reveal on the premiere night after-show, Gabby works with Nick to try to get revenge and create some drama for the show. Reggie tries to get back in with his former coach, so that he can have another shot at playing in the NFL, and Monica visits a shaman. Meanwhile, Paula gets some concerning news about her health, causing her to distance herself from the others, and Simon and Justin try to navigate their relationship in the all-new “Episode 107: Revenge Plot” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-107) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Are we still worried that the show is going to be canceled at the end of the season? Sure, and we’ve expressed that a lot in past videos. We’d love to see the ratings improve but, in the end, we’re settling right now for just enjoying the story and all the bizarre twists/turns that come along with it.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Big Leap right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Big Leap episode 7?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







