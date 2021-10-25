





Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Will you have a chance to see Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast in action soon?

Within this piece, we of course have an answer … but that doesn’t necessarily mean the answer is a good one. There is, unfortunately, no new episode on the air tonight; the same goes for the flagship NCIS and all of the other shows before it. The idea here is to give these shows a week to breathe and for viewers to have some time to catch up. This also preserves new episodes for the key November sweeps period, a time that TV advertisers tend to covet in a particularly big way.

While you do wait for NCIS: Hawaii to come on the air, we do want to hand over some more details for what lies ahead! Consider the synopses for the next two episodes as a way to remain very-much in the loop…

Episode 6, “The Tourist” – When Tennant and NCIS are tasked with finding a kidnapped globe-trotting social media star, they find that she is not who her husband, or her followers, think she is. Also, the team is at odds with Whistler, who has an agenda of her own, on the CBS original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Nov. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Episode 7, “Rescuers” – When a Navy petty officer is murdered, Jane and the team investigate while protecting the victim’s friend and colleague, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Nov. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We know already that NCIS: Hawaii has a full-season order over at CBS, so you have nothing to worry about in terms of the short-term future. Beyond that, things are still a little unclear in terms of a season 2; there’s a chance we could be waiting for a while to get updates on that.

