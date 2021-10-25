Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 6 spoilers







Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? For those hungry to get an answer on that, we’ve got it within! Not only that, but we also have a few more details on what’s to come.

Before we go any further now, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of The Neighborhood on the air tonight. Why is that? This marks the first hiatus of the season, and it’s honestly something that happens around this time of year. A network like CBS wants to make sure they have as many episodes as possible for the key ratings “sweeps” period, even if it’s a little bit strange in this case since the next new episode is Halloween-themed! Basically, we’re going to be seeing a story all about the holiday airing after the holiday. Sure, it may only be 24 hours later, but still.

Do you want to get a few more details on where the story will go in this half-hour? Then be sure to check out our full The Neighborhood season 4 episode 6 synopsis:

“Welcome to the Haunting” – As Halloween draws near, Calvin tries to determine what’s behind the sudden strange occurrences at the Butlers’ house. Also, Gemma and Tina question if their days of sexy costumes should be behind them, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Nov. 1 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This is an episode that should be funny, but also provide some opportunity for growth. What we think people really want out of holiday episodes like this is an element of tradition — something that they can watch for many years on end — and then also a story they can relate to. Let’s hope the writers bring all of this and then some.

What do you most want to see on The Neighborhood moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

