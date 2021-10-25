





Is 9-1-1 new tonight over at Fox? If you come into this article looking for more information on the show’s future, we’re happy to provide it!

Alas, the news that we have in the early going here is not of the positive variety; there is no new installment tonight on the network. Instead, Fox is airing a Masked Singer special tonight, which may just be a way to save some 9-1-1 episodes for the key November ratings “sweeps” period. It also allows the production to remain somewhat ahead of the game.

For the time being, the plan is here for 9-1-1 to return with new episodes on Monday, November 1 — but we should go ahead and note one significant change in the schedule. The episode “Ghost Stories,” originally set to air on November 1, is now currently set to air on November 8. That is at least according to The Futon Critic, who has details for both of the upcoming episodes below.

Season 5 episode 6 – Responding to a fire at a prison, Bobby and the 118 find themselves trapped in a deadly riot in the all-new “Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 1 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-507) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Season 5 episode 7 – The members of the 118 race to rescue a man who claims he was carjacked, shot and buried alive. Then, they arrive at a home where the owner thinks her roommate is a ghost, Hen receives a visit from the past and Athena and family are concerned that Harry is still haunted by visions of Jeffrey in the all-new “Ghost Stories” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-506) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

If you do want to ahead and see a promo for “Ghost Stories,” you can do that below! We do think it’s a little bit weird that we’re going to see a story themed around Halloween airing so far away from the holiday.

