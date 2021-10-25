Dancing with the Stars 30 preview: Is the end here for Olivia Jade?







As we prepare for tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode, it feels like there are two easy picks for elimination.

For starters, you’ve got Olivia Jade. She is coming into this episode after spending a week in the bottom two and honestly, we’re still shocked that she was kept over Mel C. Why do that? It feels like the Spice Girls singer has a higher upside in terms of fan support; it’s hard to imagine Olivia ever getting a big voting block due to what she’s known for. She’s the most divisive contestant on the season by far and even if she gets perfect scores the rest of the season, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where she wins.

As for who else we could be looking at, there’s Kenya Moore — she was able to make it through last week after being in the bottom twice before so who knows? Maybe she’s going to start to get a little bit of underdog momentum.

The final person you probably should be worried about at this point is Iman Shumpert, and that is mostly due to the fact that he’s the worst dancer left. We don’t mean that in some sort of insulting way — we rather enjoy watching him! The problem is just that he’s on the show at this point against a lot of competition and we don’t know how long his fan base is going to keep him around. We’ll admit that we’re shocked he has made is so far, as we didn’t know exactly who his voting block was going to be coming into the series.

