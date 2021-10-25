





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ve got an answer to hand down there in relation to season 19 episode 6.

So where do we begin here? Well, there’s no real sense in beating around the bush — there is no new episode tonight. For the first time this season we’re in the midst of a hiatus related to the long-running drama. Luckily, it’s a pretty brief one and you are going to have a chance to see it back on the air in one week.

So what is coming on the next new episode? We’ll let the full NCIS season 19 episode 6 synopsis below do some of the talking for us:

“False Start” – NCIS investigates the death of a beloved Navy commander who trained some of the top athletes in the country, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, we’re obviously hoping that we get a compelling case. Beyond just that, we still wonder if all the stories surrounding the leadership of this team are actually 100% done. There are reasons for some real questions here! When it comes to McGee, for example, is he really going to be content letting Parker be in charge? He may think that he is, but we wonder if he will ultimately feel that way forever…

