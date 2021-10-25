Succession season 3 episode 3 promo: Who are the power players now?







Next week’s Succession season 3 episode 3 is going to continue to feature some characters in extremely desperate positions.

Take Kendall Roy, for example. At this point, he’s starting to realize that a number of his plans are drying up. Despite his best efforts he couldn’t get a single sibling on board with his plan to take down Logan, and it’s not entirely clear what his next move is. Sure, a part of it involves him getting face time and being out there in the public, but how long can he really work that angle?

New Succession video! Take a look below to get some thoughts on last night’s pivotal episode of the show. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more episodes on the way that you don’t want to miss.

Meanwhile, the promo below for episode 3 focuses on Shiv finding herself in a position of relative “power” — she’s the President of Waystar Royco, with the principal issue here being that this is a title that is totally made up. There is no actual leadership or consequence to this, even if she feels like it could be a window into whatever is next for her.

Here’s what we wonder about right now: Are the supporting characters just going to sit back and accept their present fates? We already know that Greg has the papers and with that, the smoking gun that could ultimately turn the tide on pretty much everything. Meanwhile, Tom is also someone worth watching over the course of the upcoming episodes for a number of different reasons. He’s just stuck in idle right now and we think he wants to feel a sense of stability, especially amidst all of the turmoil around him in this family.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession

What do you want to see when it comes to Succession season 3 episode 3, and what do you think this new promo is hinting at?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







