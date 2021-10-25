Legacies season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Claire Holt to appear!







Legacies season 4 episode 5 is airing on The CW come November 11, and there are a number of notable things about it.

Take, for starters, the fact that this is the first episode that was technically shot to be a part of season 4. Everything before this episode was filmed last spring, originally as a part of the season 3 episode order. That’s a fun bit of trivia but, ultimately, the most notable thing about this episode for many fans should be the appearance of Claire Holt as Rebekah. The character is coming over after appearing on both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, which makes this a treat for longtime fans of the franchise. She’ll have some serious concerns about what her niece is up to but ultimately, still wants to be there for her to the best of her ability.

Below, you can check out the full Legacies season 4 episode 5 synopsis with more details about this appearance:

CLAIRE HOLT GUEST STARS — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is tracked down by the one person who could help her – Rebekah Mikaelson (guest star Claire Holt). Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG (Quincy Fouse) figures out what he can do to help. Meanwhile, Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to set things right and turns to Cleo (Omono Okojie) for guidance. Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#401). Original airdate 11/11/2021.

Could this Rebekah appearance pave the way for more familiar faces from the past? We think the door is always open, but Legacies isn’t just out to be a curtain call for the other shows in the franchise.

