SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 spoilers: The big CBS finale







SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 is not your typical episode of the military drama. Instead, this is the final one to air on CBS. It will be airing (at least in most markets) at the standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and whatever happens here will transition over to the Paramount+ streaming service, the show’s exclusive new home.

For those wondering, we have to imagine that it was a deliberate plan on SEAL Team and CBS’ part to tell a story here with a bit of a cliffhanger. They need people to subscribe to the streaming service and telling a story in this form is a great way to do it! We know that there is some backlash out there to the show leaving its current network home but remember this: If this move didn’t happen, there’s a good chance that SEAL Team could have been canceled last spring. Going to Paramount+ will enable the show to get deeper and darker, and could also allow it to be on the air for many more years.

There is one other thing to note right now: Episode 5 of SEAL Team season 5 will be available the very next day on the streaming service. See the attached synopsis below for more news:

“Need to Know” – As each member of Bravo confronts major family obstacles, the team gets spun up on a sudden mission in Africa. When the intel alters their plan, the team finds themselves in a rush to prevent a major terrorist attack, in part one of a three-part episode arc of SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Part two of the three-episode arc of SEAL TEAM (season five, episode five) will be available the next day on Paramount+, as the series moves exclusively to the streaming platform. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 7, all-new episodes of SEAL TEAM will drop Sundays on Paramount+.

In the end, this feels like a big, epic way to conclude the SEAL Team – CBS run; let’s just hope now that it lives up to the hype and the billing.

