





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to take a look at what’s coming, and also whether or not the NFL is pushing things back.

Ultimately, here is what we can tell you at the time of publication: There IS a new episode of the David Boreanaz series coming a little bit later tonight! However, you will be forced to wait for a little while in order to see it. Just like last week’s installment, “Nine Ten” may face some fluctuation due in part to NFL programming. The earliest it could come on the air is at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time, but don’t be shocked if things are pushed back a little bit later. We’ll have some updates as the night goes on about this, so be sure to check back to this page a little bit later.

As for the specific story of season 5 episode 3, this should prove to be one of the most emotional stories of the whole series. It is a look back at September 11 and how this particular day impacted every person within the Bravo family. You will see flashbacks to when the individual members of the team were so much younger, but also scenes in the present of them in New York City. Both the promo and the synopsis below should allow you to understand better what lies ahead:

“Nine Ten” – As members of Bravo team travel to New York City, they reflect on a day that shaped each of their lives forever, on the CBS Original series SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 24 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

There is one other thing worth noting here in terms of the schedule: Tonight is the penultimate episode of SEAL Team to air on CBS proper. Following the October 31 installment (which should have some sort of cliffhanger), the show will shift to its new exclusive home of Paramount+.

