Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, October 24?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that we’re coming off of a week where the show was off the air, mostly because of the network’s decision to repeat Succession on a number of occasions. We understanding wanting to give that show as much of a spotlight as possible; after all, it’s been off the air for over two years!

Well today things are getting back to normal — sort of — when it comes to the late-night comedy series. In a post on Twitter (see the bottom of this article) Last Week Tonight confirmed that you are going to see a new episode starting tonight at 11:22 p.m. Eastern. Why so late? It has to do with not only Succession, but also the season premieres of both Insecure and also Curb Your Enthusiasm. All of these shows are running slightly longer than your typical timeslot, and that means Oliver’s show gets pushed back.

Of course, if you are a longtime Last Week Tonight viewer, you’re aware that it’s fairly common for this show to premiere after 11:00. As a matter of fact, it’s almost a little unusual when it actually airs on time! HBO recognizes that live ratings don’t matter and the majority of their viewers catch the show late; that’s one of the reasons why they don’t actually bother all that much when it comes to Last Week Tonight airing so late.

So what are we expecting tonight? We wouldn’t be shocked if there is a little bit conversation around Joe Biden’s approval ratings or the current state of negotiations in Congress. In general, though, we’re once again at a time when there is no enormous, super-flash story for the writers to cover. That lends to a certain element of surprise, no?

We’re back tonight at 11:22pm! Which, you’re right, is late. And, yes, we did have an extra week to get the show ready. But hey, at least we have a new episode! You might think that’s a given – but, if you know us, you know it’s not. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) October 24, 2021

