





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that season 13 episode 3 has the potential to be big — but will you actually be able to see it?

In this particular case, what we’ve got for you is a mixture of good news and bad. So where do we start here? We suppose that the first order of business is making the following clear: There IS another story on the air in a matter of hours. “Indentured” is going to be airing tonight, but this is where we get to the bad news — it’s not going to be at the “typical” 9:00 p.m. Eastern start time. Because of NFL programming, the earliest start time you could see for this episode is 9:30 p.m. and it could be later than that. Last week, we saw pretty significant delays because of the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. If there is another substantial delay coming tonight, we’ll of course update this piece with some more insight.

For the time being, though, let’s put the spotlight on what you’re actually going to see story-wise, beginning with the attached synopsis:

“Indentured” – Sam and Kilbride clash when a case involving an arms dealer responsible for the slaughter of ATF agents leads them to a well-connected colonel and friend of Kilbride, accused of supplying militia groups with guns. Also, Kensi and Fatima go undercover at a rehab facility to question the arms dealer’s girlfriend, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 24 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of this episode, we should know a good bit more about Kilbride — especially when it comes to his relationships with people outside the job. Since he is a new series regular, we tend to think that this is especially important.

