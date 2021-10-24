The Equalizer season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Is McCall getting captured?







It makes some sense that The Equalizer season 2 episode 4 is airing on Halloween. After all, we’re gearing up for an especially scary situation for one Robyn McCall.

For most of this season so far, we’ve seen Queen Latifah’s character targeted by a prosecutor looking to take her down. She’s felt tremendous pressure to keep her identity a secret … but what happens when the person she’s tasked to protect is the same person who wants her locked up? It creates an interesting quandary — we do think that she’ll do her job, but of course you have to wonder about the ramifications after the fact. Personally, we would hope that the Equalizer protecting this individual would cause them to second-guess the very thing they are trying to do … but time will tell here.

Below, take a look at the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

“The People Aren’t Ready” – McCall comes closer than ever to being captured when she races to prevent the murder of District Attorney Grafton (Jennifer Ferrin), the prosecutor seeking to bring her to justice, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Could this episode end the story arc that kicked things off for the season? We do think that’s possible but for the time being, don’t blame us if we’re a little bit skeptical. It’s hard not to be when you think about the temptation the writers could have to continue to throw various threats Robyn’s way. A part of being a vigilante is that you always have something to lose and if it’s not Grafton who is targeting her, someone else could.

