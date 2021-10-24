Hightown season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Jackie abandons the rules







We know that this won’t come as a surprise but entering Hightown season 2 episode 3, prepare for Jackie to go rogue. Does she know the rules? Sure, but she’s also desperate to do whatever she can to stop Frankie Cuevas, even if that means putting her life on the line along the way.

The next new episode is going to be a dangerous one for Monica Raymund’s character. There is, after all, a pretty good chance that she gets in over her head and fast. Not only that, but there’s going to se be an especially awkward moment coming for Ray — the synopsis below gives you a small tease of it:

Jackie abandons her stakeout for a firey confrontation. Ray is once again humiliated, and does what he can to get back on the force.

In the promo that aired following today’s new episode, we saw this situation expanded upon further as Renee finds herself at Ray’s new place of employment — basically, this is the sort of thing that would inspire him tenfold to try and get his old job back. It’s not going to be easy for him, though — as good as he may be at certain parts of policework, they also don’t erase his history of misconduct towards women. He’s going to need to earn his post back and show that he’s worthy of another chance, and that’s not the easiest thing in the world to do when you have his history.

With that being said, we also have a hard time thinking that he’s going to be wearing a floral shirt and serving customers for the rest of the season. There are likely changes coming here and you better be prepared for them.

