Chicago Fire season 10: Monica Raymund talks Jesse Spencer departure







On this past episode of Chicago Fire we saw the exit of Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey, and it’s easily one that alters the show’s future. Casey was one of the heartbeats of not just this show, but also the entire One Chicago franchise.

Yet, the departure also makes some sense. Jesse’s been doing network television for almost two decades and at a certain point, it makes some sense that he would want a break. He’s still located in Chicago and there is a chance he could return down the road; his exit was written in a way where the door is left open.

Spencer is far from the only exit from this show or the franchise; remember that Monica Raymund had a dramatic departure of her own seasons ago! Casey and Dawson were one of the original great One Chicago couples and Raymund maintains a great relationship with Wolf Entertainment. She’s returned to Chicago Fire since her exit and speaking to Deadline, she confirmed that there were plans for her to come back last season before virus restrictions kept it from happening. In the same interview, she had nice things to say about Jesse after his exit:

“I wish Jesse all the best. I love him so much. They were so lucky to have him and I’m excited to see what he does next.”

Monica did also confirm that she remains open to coming back to Chicago Fire at some point and personally, we do think it’s going to happen. It’s mostly a matter of finding the right time for it — seeing her back for Severide and Stella’s wedding would make some sense, and of course we’d say the same thing for Jesse. Once again, though, scheduling guest stars can be challenging, especially when you have someone like Monica who is working on another project.

