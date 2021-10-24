





Is Chesapeake Shores new tonight on Hallmark Channel? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that! Not only that, but we’re also going to dive more into what the future holds.

So where do things begin here? Well, we should probably start things off with this: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Last week was the finale, and it obviously left off in a place where we are begging for more in a potential season 6. We’ve got at least one life-or-death cliffhanger, and then also questions aplenty regarding what is going to happen with Abby’s personal life. She’s got a decision to make now in terms of a love triangle and it’s hard to know which way things are going to go here.

The first order of business now is waiting to see what Hallmark wants to do when it comes to the future of the show. There is no firm decision made yet, and we hope to learn a little bit more over the next few weeks. With the way season 5 ended the Chesapeake Shores writers were obviously hoping for more, and we do think that Hallmark will be facing a ton of angry fans in the event that they do decide to cancel the show.

Over the past year, this particular network has unfortunately been a little quick to cancel popular series. They did this rather recently with Good Witch, and at some point over the past few months they allowed the When Calls the Heart spin-off When Hope Calls to move over to another network in GAC Family. If they let Chesapeake Shores go, they are really going to be running low when it comes to quality original programming other than WCTH and their movies. Let’s hope for some good news before too long…

