





Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, or is this yet another situation where the show is delayed by NFL football? We’ve got a lot to dive into here, just as you would probably expect.

So where do we kick things off here? It’s by simply handing down the news on tonight’s schedule: For the time being, the plan is for the Queen Latifah series to come on the air starting at 8:30 p.m. Eastern after 60 Minutes. However, this is subject to change due to the NFL schedule. Last week, we saw the game delayed a great deal as we were stuck waiting around to see what would happen in the Cowboys – Patriots game, which ended up going into overtime. If there’s a sizeable update to report at any point, we’ll share that within this piece.

Below, the attached promo should set the stage for what’s coming up; you can also check out the full synopsis:

“Leverage” – McCall is hired by a concerned mother who suspects her teen son has joined a local gang, leading McCall to the boy’s surprising motivation behind his spiraling behavior. Also, Delilah faces anxiety as she prepares to speak at her friend Jason’s memorial service, and Dante worries when the new detective pursuing McCall sets his sights on unmasking the people closest to her, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 24 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This episode seems to be reminding us in part of what the season’s central theme will be: Robyn doing what she can in order to preserve her identity. The longer that she is able to be incognito, the harder it is going to be for her to preserve it. That’s something that we should all be aware of in advance, and things will probably get more precarious as this season goes along.

