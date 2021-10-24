Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 3: The shelter origin story







Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 3 carries with it the title of “Cindy Hawkins.” Want to learn more about it? This is an episode that will, more than likely, contain its fair share of surprises. We’ve got an important story in the present, but also a look back to the past that is dramatic in its own way.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

June and Dorie’s routine in Teddy’s fallout shelter is disrupted when they discover the origins of their home and its sinister connections to Teddy’s past.

Is there a lot of cool stuff ahead in this episode? The simple answer here is “yes” and for so many reasons. Teddy’s shelter was an interesting setting back in season 6 just because it introduced an entirely different dimension to this world, one that we hadn’t really seen explored so far. There’s a lot of complex stuff that could happen here now, especially as June and Dorie try their best to get accustomed to their new life.

In general, one of the larger, more complicated themes of this season is going to be all about adjustment — namely, seeing how many of these characters handle being away from where they were and separated from many of the people they knew. This is easily one of the more disparate chapters of the story with that very thing in mind. We know that the entire cast is rarely ever together on this show but sometimes, it weighs on us a little bit more than others.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 3?

Do you have any particular expectations on where things could go from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







