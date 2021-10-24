NCIS season 19 episode 6 spoilers: The stakes in ‘False Start’ (photo)







It’s true that we will be waiting for a good while in order to see NCIS season 19 episode 6 on the air. After all, “False Start” is set to air one week from tomorrow and on paper, it does feel relatively like your standard case within this world.

Yet, could this particular case bring an added amount of attention to the team? That is definitely something you have to wonder.

New NCIS video! Take a look below at some of our thoughts related to episode 5. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

The image above shows Torres and Parker out in the field — or, to be specific, an actual football field. The case involves the murder of a Navy commander, someone responsible for training some of the top athletes in the country. When you think about the obsession that America has with athletes, it makes perfect sense that there would be a lot of eyeballs on this case. If Parker is now the new Special Agent in Charge, this could be a test of him to handle some of that pressure. Sure, he’s been in federal law enforcement for a while with his work at the FBI, but by and large everything over at NCIS is different. That’s something that he’s gotta be prepared for.

There’s another adjustment that should be interesting to watch: How everyone else gets used to Parker being around, or potentially him handing out orders to everyone else. Could this be what causes McGee to have some regrets about turning down the job? That’s one of the narratives we hope is explored fully over the course of this season. Fingers crossed it happens!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 6?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







