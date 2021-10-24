





Following the events of the season 3 finale, it makes a certain degree of sense to have plenty of questions about YOU season 4. How could you not? This is a chance to dive into a totally different chapter of Joe Goldberg’s life. Love is dead; in a way, so is Joe himself. He faked his own death in order to get out of the events of season 3 without suspicion.

At the end of the finale, the character found himself in Paris — there’s no guarantee he will be there forever! The point of the ending was not so much location, but rather that he is now doing whatever he can to track down Marienne, the latest target of his obsession.

Want a few more details about where season 4 could start? Speaking in a new interview with Collider, here is what executive producer Sera Gamble had to say:

I feel like Season 3 is a season of a huge amount of just loss and tragedy for him. And we leave him having lost or felt like he had to let go of everything he cared about really. So the story from here, if we get to tell it, is about how he gets any of that back or how he finds something else, because if the Joe you met in the first scene of the pilot, where the bell rings in the book shop, and then the girl in the jeans walks in, if he had one hole he wanted to fill in his heart, now he has like 17. So we’ve been with him longer, so we know more about his baggage, right? So I think there’s a lot of that to explore.

There’s no guarantee that Marienne even shows up again, or that she’d want anything to do with Joe at this point if she realizes he’s still alive. With that in mind, there is a major question that comes up now in regards to patience. Will Joe be able to wait for her? What if he finds a new target for his idea of “true love” along the way?

