





After two seasons on Netflix's YOU, Victoria Pedretti is leaving the show — and the fate of Love Quinn was in some ways inevitable.

As we prepared for the finale, we knew that Joe Goldberg wanted nothing more than to get out of this marriage and be with his latest obsession in Marienne. It really just came down to how he was going to make it happen. To say there were problems here was putting it mildly — Love almost killed Theo, which Joe had to take care of by making sure he got to the hospital. Then, there was the ever-so-small problem of Love actually finding out the truth about Marienne; and yes, there were huge issues with that, as well.

Love in the end tried to do the same thing that she did with her first husband — drug and temporarily suspend Joe in hopes that he would stay. (This time around, though, she didn’t kill Joe on accident first.) While Joe was lifeless on the floor, Marienne actually showed up at the house, under the pression that Joe had separated from his wife and wanted to start over with her — Love sent her away, accusing Joe of lying about everything. Then, she decided that she would be better off just killing her husband; after all, he was the problem rather than her.

Here’s the twist; Joe was actually fine. He recognized that Love could drug him and had some adrenaline ready just in case. When he recognized that she was about to kill him, he struck back and killed her. Then, he planned the entire scene to make it look like Love was responsible for all the killings in the town — and his own. He cut off a toe and faked his own death. From there, he escaped to another part of the world (Paris) where he claimed he would continue to follow Marienne.

What did you think about the events of the YOU season 3 finale?

Are you sad that Victoria Pedretti is leaving the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Netflix.)

