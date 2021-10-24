Saturday Night Live brings back What Up with That? without Bill Hader







One of our favorite Saturday Night Live sketches of all time is What Up with That? — and for a pretty good reason. The entire premise is so absurd; it’s basically the same sketch over and over again with different famous people who get brought on board to sit around and do pretty much nothing while Kenan Thompson sings.

The funniest thing about this is that we got more of What Up with That? tonight just so that Jason Sudeikis could come back as the running guy in the background. It’s really not all that much of a character and that doesn’t matter.

Here’s where things get a little bit weird with this sketch: There was no Bill Hader, who routinely shows up as Lindsey Buckingham for some reason. This time around, SNL instead hired Nicholas Braun, who you probably know as Cousin Greg from Succession, to sit in Hader’s spot while Kenan’s DeAndre Cole acted as though it was Lindsey dressed as Cousin Greg from Succession. This was odd — funny, but odd. It would have actually been more successful had Braun shaved his beard to look a little bit more like the character he plays on the HBO show.

What we’re left wondering is this: Was it always the plan to use Braun in this spot? Or, was there a last-minute change? Hader’s a busy guy and he must not have been able to make it back for this sketch — it’s a bummer, but we get it since he’s not the host and effectively, he would’ve just flown in to do the same bit he’s done countless times. (Also, kudos to Oscar Isaac for his cameo here.)

While it’s not always hilarious, What Up with That? is an institution and we could watch it a hundred times and never get bored.

