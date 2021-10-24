





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on NBC? Are we actually at the point of the show being back? In this piece, we’ll dive into it further!

At this point, it feels like we’re at a point where almost every single day brings a new highlight related to the show. We’re getting teases, videos, and all sorts of other assorted scoop on the series and where things could be going from here.

Unfortunately, this is where we present the unfortunate part of the equation: The show isn’t back on the air, at least not yet. We’re still waiting for new episodes for the next two weeks. November 7 is the start date and between now and then, we’re probably going to get a handful of additional updates about where things are going to go at the Dutton Ranch.

One of the biggest questions that we have to wonder at present is simply this: How will Paramount promote the show when they can’t disclose what happened after some of the season 3 cliffhangers? They are in quite a big predicament here! They can’t necessarily bring out Kevin Costner out to a ton of talk shows unless he is going to just sit there and be cryptic over and over again. They’re going to have to be creative with how some of that works. We do think that there are some big reveals coming, though, before the premiere — maybe we’ll get to watch the opening minutes in advance, or it’s possible that there is some sort of “final trailer” that gets put out there before the premiere. They’ll figure out something without huge spoilers.

No matter what, we do think that Yellowstone season 4 is going to be the biggest and boldest yet. If it’s not, then it will feel like a letdown after such a long wait.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

