Saturday Night Live cold open: Jason Sudeikis returns as ‘old’ Joe Biden







This week’s Saturday Night Live was one with higher expectations than almost any other this season. That’s the way of things when Jason Sudeikis is your host! He’s one of the few hosts who we could actually imagine appearing in the cold open, which is something that first-time hosts rarely ever do.

So what would the writers opt to do here? It felt too early in the show for a Ted Lasso spoof, but it would be easy to let Jason reprise his version of Joe Biden, which he did on a number of occasions during the Obama Administration. As you would imagine, that happened here … albeit in a surprising way. First, we saw the new version of Biden played by James Austin Johnson; then, the Sudeikis version. This was a version of Biden who was free, fun, and willing to sniff hair.

Oh, and at one point in here we also had the Alex Moffat version of Biden — this entire sketch was mostly just a play on the fact that the show can’t make up its mind when it comes to people impersonating the current President.

When it comes to content there actually wasn’t that much in this cold open and honestly, we’re not even that upset about it. We just loved getting Sudeikis back at as Biden and we’d laugh at him doing just about anything. It feels like in retrospect, we took this impersonation for granted since it was consistently funny and just a little bit weird. It’s a nice reminder that sometimes, you don’t even have to do a perfect impression of the person; you just need to be able to make people laugh. It often doesn’t get any more complicated than that.

