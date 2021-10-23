The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Prepare for a big Bradford story!







We know that it’s always appreciated when shows dive deeper into the family of main characters. With that in mind, there’s good news to share regarding Bradford on The Rookie season 4.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show executive producer Alexi Hawley noted that “we will meet Tim’s sister, later into the season,” before adding that “this will shed some light on him in an interesting way….”

So what does that mean? We’re as curious as anyone, but what we’ve loved about Bradford as a character so far is that he’s as complicated a guy as they come on the force. He absolutely does have some rougher edges, but we’ve seen a softer side and we’re certainly hoping for a romance at some point between him and Lucy Chen — even if we have been waiting a while for morsels on that already.

In general, we do know that we’re going to be waiting a little bit for more new episodes in general, given that there is no new installment this Sunday. That will help pave the way for a bunch airing in November, and a of course a good many in 2022 to air after American Idol. Based on the way in which Hawley discussed Tim’s sister, we’d guess that she is going to show up at some point when we roll around to the second half of the season. Hopefully, the casting news will be announced in advance! One of the things that The Rookie has done a good job at over time is bringing on names that viewers already know for one reason or another and giving them opportunities to shine here.

What do you want to see when it comes to Bradford’s sister on The Rookie season 4?

Have any casting suggestions?

