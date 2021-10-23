Yellowstone season 4: Are even more cliffhangers coming?







As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4, it’s clear already that we’re coming in on the heels of one of the greatest cliffhangers in TV history. It’s not often that you see the fates of THREE separate characters all up in the air and it sets the table for some seriously dramatic stuff!

In the premiere episode, we are currently expecting there to be at least some resolution to what happened in the finale. Even if we don’t know who is responsible for the attacks, can we at least figure out if Beth, John, and Kayce are okay? We think we’ll be lucky enough to figure that out.

Beyond just this, though, we also want to spend a moment diving into another subject: Are we at the end of the road just yet when it comes to cliffhangers? Should we expect more coming throughout the season? The simplest answer here is a “yes.” We think that Taylor Sheridan will continue to end episodes in jaw-dropping ways until we at least get answers on the end of this season.

At some point during season 4, though, be prepared for there to be some sort of a pivot. There is something to be said for there being too much of a good thing, just as there’s also something to be said for spacing some cliffhangers out. If you want them to have their desired impact, not everyone can end with a big surprise. As crazy and exciting as the end of season 3 was, we hope that season 4 will continue to keep in mind its characters above all else. That’s the best way to carry the show forward.

What do you think: Will there be more cliffhangers coming on Yellowstone season 4?

