Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 23, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’ll of course answer that question and look ahead towards a possible October 23 installment.

Now, we suppose that this is where we present you with the good news, the even better news, and then also a smattering of bad news. Let’s start with the positive: There is a new episode tonight! Not only that, but it’s featuring Jason Sudeikis as the host! All it took was for the former (and criminally underrated) cast member to have a breakout hit in Ted Lasso to be asked back for a hosting gig. He’s appeared before here and there in cameos but tonight, he’ll get an opportunity to shine. Brandi Carlile is the musical guest, and you can see both her and Jason in the promo below.

As for the bad news now, signs point to this being the last episode until at least November. We’ve heard very little about there being a new episode on October 30 and since there’s already some Halloween promotion going on entering this episode, we have a hard time thinking that there’s another one in seven days’ time. More than likely, we’re going to be seeing SNL announce a return date later tonight, plus the host for the next new episode. Sudeikis is really the only person who we felt was a lock to appear this season, so there could be a little bit of mystery as we press onward. We do wonder if we will see John Mulaney back this season, but we’re not sure the timing is 100% right for it right now. In general, we do think that some sort of established comedian will be turning up before too long.

So what else could we see on SNL tonight? It’d be fun to see Jason bring back The Devil, one of our favorite silly characters he did on Weekend Update. Also, What’s Up with That? is a must if Bill Hader turns up for a cameo. As fun as Jason is running behind the scenes, it’s not worth doing if you can’t get the full ensemble back together.

What do you most want to see on the October 23 edition of Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

