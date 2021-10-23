Succession season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Kendall, Greg seek help







Tomorrow night marks Succession season 3 episode 2 on HBO, and we know already that things are only going to escalate. Kendall Roy made a dramatic move to take down his father, but we’re not sure that he spent all that long thinking through next steps. There’s a lot of big stuff that is coming for him now; sure, he may have Lisa on his side, but he’s gonna need more than that. In particular, he’s going to want one of his siblings to flip.

Is there any way to ensure that this happens? Or, at the very least, can he convince one of them to think it over? These are some of the questions that you should be thinking about as we approach this hour airing on the network.

Before we go any further, let’s share the full Succession season 3 episode 2 synopsis — after all, it’s got some insight all about where the story is going from here:

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) tries to get his siblings, as well as Stewy (Arian Moayed) and Sandi (Hope Davis), on his side. Fearing his legal situation, Greg (Nicholas Braun) asks Ewan (James Cromwell) for help.

Greg’s storyline is going to be a fascinating one this season since he’s got a smoking gun that almost no one else does — the documents he didn’t destroy. He may be one of the most inept characters a lot of the time, but that little bit of leverage could either help or hurt him immensely. We’ll see how this plays out, but we’re anticipating somewhat of a slow burn here.

