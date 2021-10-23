Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4: Is Baker getting divorced?







We knew that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 was going to be emotional for Baker going into it; yet, we still didn’t see this story coming.

Per some of the details heading into the hour, we know that Abigail was going to be put in a tough spot. Her husband Brian was set to be accused of police brutality and because of that, she had to walk a thin line between her job and her personal life. When Frank made a blistering statement against Brian, she couldn’t help but take it personally. Was he harder on him because of who he was married to? She questioned him on that and Frank denied it.

The big revelation tonight came when Baker told Frank that she and Brian were separating, and that her job at 1PP was always a sticking point in her marriage. She rose through the ranks quickly on the way to her current job and he didn’t; because of that, there was always an undercurrent of resentment between the two. Baker revealed to Frank that her husband struggled with his mental health after what happened with him nearly dying in the past; that was something he did not know. It showed, at the very least, that there could be a path forward for this character in the NYPD.

After Baker’s conversation with Frank, the Commissioner made it clear to him that he wanted him to stay on the job despite his issues in the field.

As for Baker’s relationship…

While we do think Brian could still have a future in the NYPD, he clearly needs therapy and to work through some of his trauma. The marriage is something that we’ll have to wait to get updates on. A separation does not equal a divorce and the two haven’t had many opportunities to dive into where they are after the events of this episode. Time will tell, but we loved seeing Baker get a spotlight tonight! The more we have, the happier we’ll be.

What did you think about the events of Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4?

