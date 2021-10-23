The Blacklist season 9 episode 2: What’s with Reddington’s illness?







We know that there are a lot of burning questions moving into The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 — but let’s talk Reddington’s illness for a moment.

After all, where was this as a major storyline over the course of the premiere? We know that the premiere took place a couple of years after the season 8 finale, just as we also know that he seemed to be in decent health. His illness was not some sort of significant through-line in the first episode, and that of course raises all sorts of questions. Did he really get better? Is this still underneath the surface?

We suppose there is a universe where you could argue that some of Reddington’s illness was stress-induced in the first place. He was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders trying to ensure that Liz was protected and Blacklisters were taken down. While he had an aura of invulnerability at times, he was very much still a man and all that pain may have taken a toll. Did he find some peace physically and mentally while up at a monastery? It feels fair to wonder that.

No matter what happened with Reddington, it remains clear to us that the illness needs to be brought up in either episode 2 or some point after. While we know that the series is in a new era of sorts without Liz, the writers also can’t just forget about every major plot point from the past few years, either.

