SWAT season 5 episode 4: Chris and Street’s big conversation







If you are waiting for something big to happen between Chris and Street on SWAT season 5, are we any closer to that now?

Well, if nothing else these two characters are at least having some important conversations about their future. Street is getting frustrated and we get it — the two have a clear emotional connection, and there are some parts of their relationship that feel like the two are together already. Yet, there’s no real romance and it feels like they’re living a half-version of what they could be.

This is, unfortunately, where the job comes into play. Chris can’t compromise what she has; she understands what the implications of a full-on romantic relationship could be. It would also inevitably be harder on her as a woman in the team; the lens of scrutiny would be so much wider and more unfair. Street recognizes that he can’t do things in the way that the two are right now, so it feels more and more like the rubber is starting to meet the road for these two.

So what else is happening across the world of SWAT right now? More so than anything else, we’re starting to get the feeling that Hondo’s days are numbered unless he can find a way to get the higher-ups off his back. He confronted Rodrigo Sanchez at the end of the episode and made it clear that he knows what he’s being tasked to do. Sanchez, unfortunately, does not care about Hondo’s feelings: He is just out to do whatever he can to ensure that Shemar Moore’s character has no role in the LAPD moving forward. If Hondo slips up once, then there’s a big risk that he’s gone from SWAT for good.

What did you think about SWAT season 5 episode 3?

Are you rooting for Chris and Street to get together? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

