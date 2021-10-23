The Rookie season 4: Show EP bans ‘live’ weapons after Rust shooting







Following the tragic death of a cinematographer on the set of indie Western Rust earlier this week, The Rookie season 4 is making big changes.

In a new memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, show executive producer Alex Hawley makes it clear that the show will be banning “live” guns from the show’s set. The reason for this is to make it 100% certain that there will be no live rounds in play or any accident that could hurt a member of the on-set cast or crew:

“As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post … There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk.”

The move was immediate following the death of Halyna Hutchins. There are still a number of questions out there regarding how live ammunition found its way into a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, and it may take some time before answers are 100% clear. A show like The Rookie cannot wait for these answers, and we would imagine that this will not be the first instance of a show changing their protocol. Even if adding in muzzle flashes in post slightly increases the budget of some of these programs, it is worth it to prevent the accidental loss of life.

Hawley concluded his aforementioned statement by sending his condolences to the family of Hutchins and also Rust director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting:

“The tragic events in New Mexico yesterday have shaken us all. Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza.”

We’ll keep you posted if other shows out there end up following The Rookie’s lead. Our thoughts go out to Hutchins’ family, and you can share some of your thoughts on this particular story in the comments.

Meanwhile, new episodes of The Rookie will continue Sunday nights on ABC. (Photo: ABC.)

