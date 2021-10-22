Inside Job season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following the big series premiere today, can you expect an Inside Job season 2 renewal to happen? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show gets canceled? We have a few different things to talk through here.

Before we dive TOO far into anything, though, let’s start off by sharing a little bit of the bad news — unfortunately, there is no evidence at the moment of more Inside Job coming down the road. The streaming service has yet to announce anything about the conspiracy-theory themed animated comedy, but we do think there’s a reason for hope. Netflix has shown a history for a long time now of supporting animation, whether you are talking about Bojack Horseman, Big Mouth, Disenchantment, or some of the other series they have picked up over the years. You also have a great cast at the core of this, including Mr. Robot alum Christian Slater and Masters of Sex actress Lizzy Caplan.

Our hope is that Netflix will announce some sort of decision here over the next few weeks. After all, there are a lot of different factors at play. It begins here with the total number of viewers who watch but more than that, the number who watch the finale. Netflix will need to know that there’s a demand for more! We remain optimistic, but we have to remember that this is a streaming service that has a tendency to cancel shows rather quickly.

Let’s all cross our collective fingers here that Netflix announces something more on the future between now and the end of the year; that would make it possible for a season 2 to arrive sooner rather than later! It does take a little bit of time, after all, for animators to do some of their magic.

