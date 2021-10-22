Nancy Drew season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘The Demon of Piper Beach’







Do you want some more news on Nancy Drew season 3 episode 4? We should start by noting this: Is there a show more perfect for Halloween? If there is, we want to know what it is. Just the title alone of “The Demon of Piper Beach” feels perfect for a show airing two days before October 31. (Then again, you can make an argument that most of the episode titles here feel pretty much perfect.)

So what will make the story itself intriguing? Below, you can check out the full Nancy Drew season 3 episode 4 synopsis in the event you want some other news on what lies ahead:

THE SECRETS THAT YOU KEEP – When life-threatening sleepwalking suddenly spikes in town, the Drew Crew races to protect everyone from the supernatural threat that’s causing these terrifying experiences, and Nancy (Kennedy McMann) begins to question whether the case of the Frozen Heart murders has been solved. Meanwhile, Nancy’s unspoken feelings for Ace (Alex Saxon) resurface, and George (Leah Lewis) is shaken by an unwelcome friend request from a surprising source. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Erika Harrison and Katharine DiSavino (#304). Original airdate 10/29/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Sleepwalking remains, at least to us, one of the best ways writers can create something creepy while keeping a world in a realm of relative realism. It can, effectively, turn people into temporary zombies. The threat at the end of the day here may be supernatural in nature, but the path towards getting there isn’t necessarily that. We’re still early on in this season, so it’s fair to imagine already that there are a ton of big twists and turns coming. Prepare for some of them accordingly.

