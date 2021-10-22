Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: Cast talks revenge, cliffhanger in video







Are you ready to check out Yellowstone season 4? We do understand that given just HOW long the hiatus has been. It’s been well over a year since the season 3 finale first aired, and there are so many questions that the Paramount Network is waiting to answer. Take, for example, who survived that shocking cliffhanger.

Of course, the network is gonna keep you waiting until November 7 to find out the truth; luckily, we do have a few more teases along the way.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a little more behind-the-scenes insight on the story that is coming up, including how Jamie may be taking the time this season to get to know his biological father further. There is a sense of danger that is going to come from that, so prepare yourself for all of that accordingly. The bunkhouse is also more united than ever after the branding, and they could be used as valuable assets in what could be an all-out war coming. It all depends on who is responsible for the attacks on John, Beth, and Kayce, and then also the right method of getting revenge.

(Many cast members speak in this video, but the show is being SO secretive than they’re not even letting you see Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, or Kevin Costner behind the scenes.)

This video also includes a discussion of what it’s like working with creator Taylor Sheridan, who has worked rather hard over the years in order to ensure that there is a strong vision and drive behind the story. He’s clearly got a plan that will push the ranch to its limit over the course of the upcoming season, and it’s absolutely clear that at this point, he knows what that is going to look like.

Where do you think the story will go moving into Yellowstone season 4?

