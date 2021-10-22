SWAT season 5 episode 5 return date: ‘West Coast Offense’







Following tonight’s all-new episode, it of course makes some sense to want the SWAT season 5 episode 5 return date. Luckily, we have that information for you within as we look more towards what the future holds for Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast.

So where should we begin here? It’s probably with sharing some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode coming on the network next week. We’ve been lucky to have a pretty continuous run of stories throughout the month of October so at this point, we’re not shocked there’s a little bit of a break. This allows CBS to retain some more episodes for November sweeps, and it also gives production more time to stay ahead of the game.

Unfortunately, we’re still too far away from the next episode for there to be a lot of details about what lies ahead. What we can tell you for now is this: The title. “West Coast Offense” is the name for episode 5 and that in itself is intriguing. For any big-time football fans out there, this is a very specific style of play-calling that is used. How this relates to SWAT itself should be interesting to see, but we have to imagine there being some sort of football tie-in here.

In broader terms, we do have a pretty good sense of what’s coming up: SWAT is going to continue to be action-packed, intense, and feature a number of great character moments. While Shemar Moore may have been the initial sell for a lot of people, that has since evolved — he’s still there and is fantastic, but there are a wide array of reasons now to check out this cast and crew in action.

