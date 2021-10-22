The Resident season 5 spoilers: Is a new Conrad love interest coming?







We know that Nic Nevin’s only been gone for a brief period of time for us watching The Resident season 5. Yet, for the character of Conrad Hawkins, it’s been years. That is one of the complicated things around the show doing the enormous time jump that they did at the end of this past episode. They’ve injected a good bit of drama into proceedings now as everyone is going to be at a different spot in their lives. Not only that, but for Conrad in particular, he could be at a point where he is ready to date again.

Rest assured, he’s not going to be out there with a new love interest on the next new episode; however, it could happen before the season concludes. Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Peter Elkoff had to say on the subject:

“[Conrad and Nic] were such a beloved couple, and she was arguably the love of this character’s life … He will end up with somebody, but not until we get closer to the end of the season.”

Is that really enough time for us as viewers to move forward? We imagine the audience will be a little divided on that. Conrad does deserve to be happy, but we hope the show does take the time to explore further him as a father and everyone else that is going on in his world. A lot of it could also depend on who the love interest is — take whether or not it is a character we enjoy watching, or someone who feels totally new and it’s going to take a long adjustment period.

The Resident season 5 will resume airing new episodes on the other side of the World Series.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Resident right now

Do you want to see a Conrad love interest coming to The Resident season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates on the way that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







