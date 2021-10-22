Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 12 episode 4 talk







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Is there a lot of Reagan family drama to look forward to at 8:00 p.m. Eastern?

Because of the last week’s scheduling pattern of constantly alternating new episodes and repeats, we’ve become worried that a show like Blue Bloods is going to go back off the air at any given moment. Luckily, that isn’t happening tonight. There is another new episode on the air entitled “True Blue” and based on some early details, this one could prove pretty big. There’s an important story for Baker, for example, and that’s something we’re always going to get behind. You’ll also have a chance to see Jamie, Erin, and Anthony team up for a big case that has some complicated ramifications.

For a few more details right now on what’s next, remember to check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 synopsis below:

“True Blue” – Jamie faces backlash from fellow officers, when he partners with Erin and Anthony to investigate an underground bar the NYPD and FDNY use to hide their criminal indiscretions. Also, Eddie’s partner, Witten, considers leaving the force; Danny and Baez investigate a student’s murder at a prestigious private school; and Frank addresses an issue of police brutality regarding Baker’s husband, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In giving us four straight episodes in a row, at least CBS is doing a good job of getting Blue Bloods season 12 off on the right foot! After last week’s significant delays it’s imperative for them to try and reclaim fall. Suffice it to say, we’re happy that they are doing just that.

