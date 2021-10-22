





Is Lauren Patten leaving Blue Bloods, and is her character of Officer Witten stepping down from the force for good? Entering tonight’s episode, CBS strongly indicated that this would be a major storyline.

If you have been following the police drama all season long, then you know already that this is a central narrative. We saw this play out back in the season premiere, as Witten now wonders whether it is worth it to be a part of the NYPD anymore. Anti-police sentiment is higher than ever and for some, it’s hard to feel satisfied doing the job. She faces some tough decisions, and it’s too early to tell whether Eddie or some other characters will be able to sway her.

Entering the episode, we absolutely were uncertain if Patten would stick around; she is a rising star within the Broadway world and is coming off of a significant Tony Awards win. We’re sure that she will have more and more offers in the weeks and months to come, especially as live theater starts to become more and more prominent after the global health crisis. Still, a potential departure here doesn’t have to be permanent; Witten is not a series-regular character and we don’t see her every episode as it is. Effectively, the character can come and go virtually whenever the writers want.

If Witten does leave, it could leave Eddie without a partner for a while — then again, the writers have her taking the Sergeant’s exam soon presumably. They could be shifting her towards some totally different stories altogether.

