The Morning Show season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Alex takes a trip







Next week on The Morning Show season 2 episode 7, you’re going to see an episode really years in the making. This is a story that could take Alex to Italy, and also put her in a place where some parts of season 1 could finally be tied together.

So what can we tell you about this story right now? Let’s start off here with the title of “La Amara Vita” — translated, that more or less means “The Bitter Life.” How could that find itself important to the story moving forward? It could just be a reference to the bittersweet nature of the world itself, where you get some things you want but also many hardships. For Alex, she’s experienced great success but also tremendous pain. Steve Carell’s character of Mitch is a part of that, and moving into this next episode, you could be seeing a lot of story play out for the two.

By and large, the folks at Apple TV+ are keeping the story of next week under wraps — this is all that The Morning Show season 2 episode 7 synopsis gives away:

“Alex takes a trip to finally find closure.”

Our hope is that through this episode, we do reach an extremely important point in the story where some characters are able to fully look towards their future. It is essential to setting the stage for the remainder of season 2, given that there is more to come on the other side. We do recognize fully why producers didn’t want to kick things off with this story, though, as they almost certainly wanted to explore other subjects before just circling back to Mitch. The Morning Show has long had a number of things on its plate; that isn’t changing now, and it probably will not change before the end of the season.

