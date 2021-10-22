Truth Be Told season 3: Is it renewed, canceled by Apple TV+?







Following the big finale today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Truth Be Told season 3 renewal? Or, are we already at the end of the road? We have a few different things to talk through within this piece.

So where do we kick things off? Let’s start by stating the following: For the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to the series’ long-term future. We know that we’d love to dive further into this world, but the streaming service will make the final determination here and there is a lot for them to consider. So where do they begin? They’ll of course look at viewership, but the finale numbers are probably more important anything else. This is a show that would benefit from a lot of momentum; Apple needs to know that there is a significant demand in whatever could be coming up next.

Beyond just this, it of course needs to be said that Octavia Spencer is the lead of the show. This is a legitimately big name and a magnetic performer; basically, she’s the sort of person you want to be in business with moving forward. That’s without even considering the true-crime angle here and the potential for some really topical subject matter.

If we had to wager, we would way that Apple will make some sort of determination on the future of Truth Be Told by the end of the year, mostly because there’s little reason for them to hold out beyond this point. If the show is renewed, it’s our hope at the moment that new episodes could premiere in 2022. Giving us more stories then would allow the streaming service further to build on an increasingly-impressive lineup; The Morning Show and Ted Lasso may be the biggest hits, but there are some other notable shows all across the board here, as well.

