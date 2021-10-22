Dexter: New Blood spoilers: What does this creepy sign mean?







Showtime has unveiled a new glimpse into the world of Dexter: New Blood and calling this one “creepy” doesn’t do it enough justice. There’s a lot going on in this small town of Iron Lake, and we’re getting more of a feeling already as to how Dexter could get back to his old ways.

At the start of the season, Dexter is living under a new name in Jim Lindsay and for all we can tell, has kept the Dark Passenger at bay for a while. He’s got a girlfriend, a steady job, and seems to be enjoying at least parts of his new life. However, the darker parts of Michael C. Hall’s character are never going to vanish entirely, and the latest image at the bottom of this article suggests how they could re-enter the forefront.

New Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look at our most-recent thoughts all about the series and what to expect below! We will continue to cover the show all season so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss.

If you look below, you can see a sign that seems like an ominous warning: It reads “all eyes are on u, do the right thing.” What is this a reference to? We’ve heard that early on in the story this season, a series of disappearances could happen around the town. This sign may be a plea for the person responsible to bring the missing persons back. We don’t imagine that this is Dexter holding it; more than likely, though, he is watching.

We know that Dexter’s M.O. is killing people who do very bad things and by all accounts, a criminal kidnapping people would fit the bill and then some. We expect him to be on the hunt at some point; it’s mostly a matter of when.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood, including a look at Dexter’s cabin

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

In a small town, people notice everything. Unless you’re very, very careful. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/TrmKd9Cui0 — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) October 22, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







