NCIS season 19 episode 7 title spoilers: Prepare for ‘Docked’







NCIS season 19 episode 7 is an installment you will be waiting a while to see — it’s not airing until Monday, November 8.

However, this long wait time is not going to stop us from getting into what this episode could be about: The title here is “Docked,” and that serves as a clue.

New NCIS video! Be sure to check out all of our thoughts below on episode 5, the first without Mark Harmon and Gibbs. Once you take a look at that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for some other updates.

Given that NCIS is technically a show about the Navy, doesn’t it make sense that a boat is involved every now and then? “Docked” typically refers to some sort of Naval craft, whether it be a ship, a submarine, or something else of this variety. If we were to play out ideas in our head, things could kick off with a murder that happens after a vessel returns to shore. From there, the team could investigate who among the crew was responsible and/or what the higher purpose is.

We know that the writers are at a point right now where they are getting more into story-of-the-week programming and more than likely, this episode will fully be in that vein. Will we know for sure at this point who is the Special Agent in Charge? That’s possible. For now, the easy assumption to make is that it’s going to be Gary Cole’s character of Alden Parker based on the events of this past installment. Yet, there is still a part of us hoping that there’s a twist and McGee finds his way somehow into the position again.

Related – Check out more news on NCIS, including other insight on the next new episode

What do you think about NCIS season 19 episode 7 based on what we’re hearing about so far?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







