Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Suspicions arise!







Following what you saw on MTV tonight, do you want to get a better sense of Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 7? This is an installment coming in a single week’s time and based on what we saw in the promo tonight, there are a number of things worth thinking about.

So where do we begin? Let’s start by raising the following question: Is someone already thinking about leaving? There are questions (of course) about how committed certain people are in the process, and someone else is going to need some comforting from Vinny himself. We know that a big chunk of this show is silly, and there are a number of ridiculous things that you tend to see week in and week out.

With that being said, there are some real feelings that can rise to the surface through all of this. We do want Vinny to actually find someone! Sure, the first season didn’t quite work out for him, but Pauly did eventually find Nikki. Shouldn’t that be the sort of thing that gives you a small amount of hope?

Below, you can check out the full Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 7 synopsis with other updates all about where things will go from here:

When Pauly and Nikki become suspicious of two of the women, Vinny makes a move that rattles the rest of the house. A horse race ends with one lady going on a date with Vinny and the rest getting relationship advice from Pauly and Nikki.

We’re still early enough in this season that there is a chance for a few more twists and turns coming up — and yea, we’d absolutely anticipate being surprised by a few of them.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Double Shot at Love right now

What do you most want to see on Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

It's all fun and games until feelings get hurt! 🐎😩 #DoubleShotAtLove continues THURSDAY at 9/8c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/F7Q2CmZ0Uu — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) October 22, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







