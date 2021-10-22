The Blacklist season 9 episode 2: Where is the promo?







After tonight’s new episode, there’s a good chance that you are looking for The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 promo. With that in mind, it’s fair to wonder where it is…

Well, here’s the thing: NBC may be trying a little something different with the James Spader series these days…

New The Blacklist video! If you didn’t see our full discussion about the season 9 premiere earlier tonight, be sure to take a look at it below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we have reviews, theories, and a whole lot more there every week and you don’t want to miss them.

If you watched tonight’s episode closely, there was a preview in the middle of the episode that reminded you there’s another episode airing next week. However, that is literally all we got. There wasn’t a whole lot else teased as to what’s coming, and we just have to hope that there are a few more good things shared over the next few days.

The more we’re seeing NBC’s promotional strategy with this show at the moment, the more that we’re starting to think it’s pretty much nil. They aren’t tweeting about the show from their official account anymore and after the premiere, they chose to promote both Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime over anything that is coming up next.

Does this make us more concerned about the long-term future here? Absolutely, but the bigger think the show needs to figure out is how to give us some more fireworks. The quicker that we can see some of the old Reddington, the better that things are going to be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 2?

Are you bummed that there is no promo out there yet? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and you don’t want to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







