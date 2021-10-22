The Blacklist season 9 premiere: The ‘new’ Raymond Reddington







We’ve been waiting to see The Blacklist season 9 premiere for a long time — so does this really feel like the start of a new chapter?

For the bulk of the premiere episode, not all that much was said about the larger mythology from the first eight seasons. Reddington was off in hiding, and he didn’t come back until Harold Cooper summoned him. New Special Agent Dembe Zuma was shot in the field on a case, and that was enough to inspire James Spader’s character to start to rejoin the world. Former director Cooper, meanwhile, tried to re-assemble his old team — Aram and Park were pretty eager to get back on board, while Ressler was fine sticking around Detroit. He didn’t want to come back and have anything to do with Reddington … at least at first. Eventually, he did decide to hop aboard the plane.

What we saw throughout this episode is that no matter what happened over the past couple of years, these characters are still who they are. They’ll give up their new jobs or responsibilities for the sake of working together.

We will say that tonight ended with the possibility of Reddington working to get back with the rest of the Task Force full-time … or whatever they want to call themselves now. The challenge will be to ensure that the spirit of the show is not lost along the way. There was always a roguish charm to Reddington that made him the magnetic personality that he was; that was largely gone in the premiere. Is there a way to get that back?

What did you think about the events of The Blacklist season 9 premiere?

